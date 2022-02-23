0
Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wed, 23 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Ghanaian Times

* UTAG suspend strike for 2 wks…to engage gov’t on demands

* Endorsement if presidential candidates by chiefs during elections violates constitiution – CDD

The Chronicle

* Court coops up ‘Abongo Boy’…arrested by police for allegedly dealing in illicit trafficking of arms and ammunition

* Minority’s demand for Covid-19 expenditure probe shot down

Daily Statesman

* We need sustainable energy plan – Bawumia

* NPP calls for calm over polling station elections

Republic Press

* Confusion in NPP…over Adwoa Safo, as GHC120,000 bribery allegation pops up

* Supreme Court hunts for ‘Borga’ MP

