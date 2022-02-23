Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wed, 23 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Ghanaian Times
* UTAG suspend strike for 2 wks…to engage gov’t on demands
* Endorsement if presidential candidates by chiefs during elections violates constitiution – CDD
The Chronicle
* Court coops up ‘Abongo Boy’…arrested by police for allegedly dealing in illicit trafficking of arms and ammunition
* Minority’s demand for Covid-19 expenditure probe shot down
Daily Statesman
* We need sustainable energy plan – Bawumia
* NPP calls for calm over polling station elections
Republic Press
* Confusion in NPP…over Adwoa Safo, as GHC120,000 bribery allegation pops up
* Supreme Court hunts for ‘Borga’ MP
