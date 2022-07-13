0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - Wednesday July 13, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (15)

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Ghanaian Times

* Let’s focus on influencing global economic order…President urges African leaders

* IMF programme should not affect Free SHS – CRI

Daily Graphic

* Who wins NPP Chairmanship contest

• 3 emerge front runners

• 6,730 delegates to decide fate

* Request to freeze Sir John’s assets: Special Prosecutor to appeal High Court ruling

Daily Guide

* Public Service Workers declare strike

* Mid-year budget review postponed

The Finder

* Workers demo over MPS deal cripples GPHA

* Govt will reclaim all state lands from encroachers – Deputy Lands Minister

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC