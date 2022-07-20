Today at the newsstands – Wednesday July 20, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide



* JB ‘killer’ for mini trial



* €21m for Suame interchange



Ghanaian Times



* New site for nuclear power plant to be named soon – Dep. Energy Minister

* Ghana rescues 831 human trafficking, irregular migration victims in 2012



The Chronicle



* Adwoa Safo drops bombshell…says NPP cannot give up on her and that her vote to ‘Break The 8’ is very important



* Minority wants probe into maltreatment of illegal miners



Daily Graphic

* Nkrumah Mausoleum undergoes expansion



• Tourism Minister cuts sod for modernization



* Equipment for ‘visas on arrival’ ready – Foreign Affairs Minister



