Today at the newsstands – Wednesday July 20, 2022

Photos (12)

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines in frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* JB ‘killer’ for mini trial

* €21m for Suame interchange

Ghanaian Times

* New site for nuclear power plant to be named soon – Dep. Energy Minister

* Ghana rescues 831 human trafficking, irregular migration victims in 2012

The Chronicle

* Adwoa Safo drops bombshell…says NPP cannot give up on her and that her vote to ‘Break The 8’ is very important

* Minority wants probe into maltreatment of illegal miners

Daily Graphic

* Nkrumah Mausoleum undergoes expansion

• Tourism Minister cuts sod for modernization

* Equipment for ‘visas on arrival’ ready – Foreign Affairs Minister

