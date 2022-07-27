Today at the newsstands - Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* National Cathedral will bring enormous benefits – President
* Prof. Mills stood for political unity - Tsikata
B & FT
* Too early to scrap E-Levy – Addison
* Private sector credit up 34% YoY in H1 - BoG
The Chronicle
* Defiant Adwoa Safo revels in flashy plane
* Time to build Cathedral is now - Prez
Ghanaian Times
* At 19th SECAM plenary assembly: No fixed time to build cathedral – President raps critics
* 5 speed boats deployed to clamp down on galamsey
