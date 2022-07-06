0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (9)

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

* As strike paralyses public schools…Govt urges unions to restore services

* Ghanaian leads UK team on brain disorder breakthrough

Ghanaian Times

* Accra residents fume over persistent floods…after early morning downpour

* GES invites school heads over teachers’ strike

The Chronicle

* We are dying of hunger, bring back road toll…workers petition Parliament after govt loses estimated GH₵78m in revenue

* NLA denies impropriety in licensing of Private Lotto Operators

Daily Guide

* Nana cuts sod for €500m rail line, warns thieves

* Ato Forson’s trial adjourned to July 21

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman