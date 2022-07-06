Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
* As strike paralyses public schools…Govt urges unions to restore services
* Ghanaian leads UK team on brain disorder breakthrough
Ghanaian Times
* Accra residents fume over persistent floods…after early morning downpour
* GES invites school heads over teachers’ strike
The Chronicle
* We are dying of hunger, bring back road toll…workers petition Parliament after govt loses estimated GH₵78m in revenue
* NLA denies impropriety in licensing of Private Lotto Operators
Daily Guide
* Nana cuts sod for €500m rail line, warns thieves
* Ato Forson’s trial adjourned to July 21
