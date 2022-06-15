0
Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Police admit poor handling of Islamic SHS demonstration

• Acting regional commander, 2 others interdicted

* Boost for SMEs

• As Development Bank Ghana takes off

Ghanaian Times

* Ato Forson’s letter alone could not establish LC – Prosecution witness

* Gov’t will continue to push for organic fertilizer use by farmers - Agric Minister affirms

Daily Guide

* Ghana Card potential E-Passport - Ayorkor

* Akufo-Addo births DBG

The Chronicle

84 parcels of ‘wee’ in COP’s car boot…attempts to escape arrest results in serious accident

Jomoro MP: My Lord, I held 2 Ivorian passports

B & FT

* Gov’t won’t interfere in DBG operations – President assures

* Agric Minister proposes IRECOP’s organic fertilizer to farmers

