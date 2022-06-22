Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide



* MPs refund ‘double’ salaries



* Nana requests support for Africa



The Chronicle



* Judges mad over Ex-Gratia attacks

* Russia-Ukraine war is having a toll on developing countries – Prez



Daily Graphic



* Dealing with global crisis: Inspire new partnerships



• President Akufo-Addo urges EU



* Attorney-General swears in new OSP Board

New Crusading Guide



* Badminton Confedration Africa bans Ghana…over fraudulent dealings



* OccupyGHana takes on Auditor General again…accuses A-G of ‘deliberate’ delay, demand more answers



