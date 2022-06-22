Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Guide
* MPs refund ‘double’ salaries
* Nana requests support for Africa
The Chronicle
* Judges mad over Ex-Gratia attacks
* Russia-Ukraine war is having a toll on developing countries – Prez
Daily Graphic
* Dealing with global crisis: Inspire new partnerships
• President Akufo-Addo urges EU
* Attorney-General swears in new OSP Board
New Crusading Guide
* Badminton Confedration Africa bans Ghana…over fraudulent dealings
* OccupyGHana takes on Auditor General again…accuses A-G of ‘deliberate’ delay, demand more answers
You can browse our gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS