0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (16)

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* MPs refund ‘double’ salaries

* Nana requests support for Africa

The Chronicle

* Judges mad over Ex-Gratia attacks

* Russia-Ukraine war is having a toll on developing countries – Prez

Daily Graphic

* Dealing with global crisis: Inspire new partnerships

• President Akufo-Addo urges EU

* Attorney-General swears in new OSP Board

New Crusading Guide

* Badminton Confedration Africa bans Ghana…over fraudulent dealings

* OccupyGHana takes on Auditor General again…accuses A-G of ‘deliberate’ delay, demand more answers

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe