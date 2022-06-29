Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide



* Sacked PPA Boss receives trial papers



* Health Minister testifies in Ato Forson’s trial



The Chronicle



* Hahaha!...praise us for blocking E-levy revenue – Haruna Iddrisu



* Fraudsters using Jubilee House to dupe

Daily Graphic



* Chaos, tear gas mar Arise Ghana demo



• 12 Policemen injured, some protesters arrested



* Retooling Komenda Sugar Factory 98% complete



Ghanaian Times



* Arise Ghana demo turns chaotic

• Police fire teargas, water canon



• Demonstrators throw stones



• Scores arrested



* W/B pledges $6.2bn for Africa education financing by 2025



You can browse our gallery for more headlines