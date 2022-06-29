Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers
Daily Guide
* Sacked PPA Boss receives trial papers
* Health Minister testifies in Ato Forson’s trial
The Chronicle
* Hahaha!...praise us for blocking E-levy revenue – Haruna Iddrisu
* Fraudsters using Jubilee House to dupe
Daily Graphic
* Chaos, tear gas mar Arise Ghana demo
• 12 Policemen injured, some protesters arrested
* Retooling Komenda Sugar Factory 98% complete
Ghanaian Times
* Arise Ghana demo turns chaotic
• Police fire teargas, water canon
• Demonstrators throw stones
• Scores arrested
* W/B pledges $6.2bn for Africa education financing by 2025
