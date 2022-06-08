0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (17)

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Nation’s auto hub losing lustre

• Floods ‘push’ dealers out

* 2022 Green Ghana Day: Lands Ministry targets 20m trees Friday

Ghanaian Times

* Danger looms on Mallam – Kasoa Highway…as mudflow takes over Tollbooth-old barrier stretch

* Man killed, others injured in renewed communal clash in Bawku…shops, schools, hospitals closed

Daily Guide

* NDC cries over 2020 defeat

* ‘Money Ritual’ girl safe – Mother

The Chronicle

* Gov’t misses bond raising target by 28%

* AGRA, MOFA intensify support for organic fertilizer…as food insecurity fears grow

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Father of Rastafarian student at Achimota School complains about son's crude, disrespectful behaviour
No selection, no tracksuit: The story of how Ghana badly treated Otto Addo in 1998
Gyakie and Black Sherif have been buried - Blakk Rasta
Step-father leads boys to molest daughter
Why Afia Schwar cursed Maurice Ampaw with eggs, schnapps
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia