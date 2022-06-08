Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Nation’s auto hub losing lustre



• Floods ‘push’ dealers out



* 2022 Green Ghana Day: Lands Ministry targets 20m trees Friday



Ghanaian Times

* Danger looms on Mallam – Kasoa Highway…as mudflow takes over Tollbooth-old barrier stretch



* Man killed, others injured in renewed communal clash in Bawku…shops, schools, hospitals closed



Daily Guide



* NDC cries over 2020 defeat



* ‘Money Ritual’ girl safe – Mother

The Chronicle



* Gov’t misses bond raising target by 28%



* AGRA, MOFA intensify support for organic fertilizer…as food insecurity fears grow



