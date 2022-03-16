0
Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Times

* At the AU Peace, Security Council forum: Coup d’état setback to Africa’s devt…says President

* Open Ghana’s land borders – Minority urges government

Daily Guide

* AG files ‘Burger’ MP’s trial papers

* Prosecutor swerves ‘Coup Monger’

The Chronicle

* Attempts to belittle E-levy: James Avedzi fires blanks @ PAC sitting…Jinapor whips him into line

* Tsatsu wants criminal trial Assin North MP halted

The Daily Statesman

* Lands Minister, PAC Chair clash over E-levy

* SSNIT launches supplementary readers on social security

