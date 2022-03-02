0
Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Photos (10)

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Let's green Ghana -President

* Consolidating democracy: Council of State, Speaker deepen ties

Ghanaian Times

* Pres declares June 10 Green Ghana Day; targets 10m trees nationwide

* GAMA project achieves significant milestone in sanitation, water for first time in ten years

The Chronicle

* Presiding over legislative arm of gov't: I can't be neutral - Speaker of Parliament reiterates to Council of State

* Effah Dartey: Arrest Atubuga now

The Publisher

* Dame ends UEW tug of war - Council chair displays maturity

* Ghana's digitisation agenda scores high marks

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
