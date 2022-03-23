Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Confronting economic challenges…Difficult decisions ahead - President hints



* Council of State slashes allowances by 20%



* OSP unveils corruption league table



Ghanaian Times

* Carnage on road: 14 sie in gory accident…at Asem Asa



* SIM Card re-registration extended to July 31



B & FT



* Keep calm, cedi will stabiles soon – Addison



* Business & consumer confidence declines

Daily Statesman



* Bawumia commissions two drone distribution centres



* Let’s build a viable mining hub - Jinapor charges mining companies



