1
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (11)

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Confronting economic challenges…Difficult decisions ahead - President hints

* Council of State slashes allowances by 20%

* OSP unveils corruption league table

Ghanaian Times

* Carnage on road: 14 sie in gory accident…at Asem Asa

* SIM Card re-registration extended to July 31

B & FT

* Keep calm, cedi will stabiles soon – Addison

* Business & consumer confidence declines

Daily Statesman

* Bawumia commissions two drone distribution centres

* Let’s build a viable mining hub - Jinapor charges mining companies

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Dede Ayew's gold watch missing at Baba Yara Stadium
Predicted Black Stars XI against Nigeria
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
Sam George slams Pappy Kojo
US court throws out Ken Agyapong's defamation suit against Kevin Taylor
Drama in Parliament as Majority protest the presence of Assin North MP