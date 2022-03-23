Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic
* Confronting economic challenges…Difficult decisions ahead - President hints
* Council of State slashes allowances by 20%
* OSP unveils corruption league table
Ghanaian Times
* Carnage on road: 14 sie in gory accident…at Asem Asa
* SIM Card re-registration extended to July 31
B & FT
* Keep calm, cedi will stabiles soon – Addison
* Business & consumer confidence declines
Daily Statesman
* Bawumia commissions two drone distribution centres
* Let’s build a viable mining hub - Jinapor charges mining companies
