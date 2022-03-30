Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Ghana qualify for Qatar
• Partey brings party home
* Tamale interchange opens
Ghanaian Times
* President inaugurates first interchange in Tamale
* After weeks of public debate: E-levy passed at last….Parliament pegs it at 1.5% of select electronic transaction
Daily Guide
* Supreme Court dismisses Seidu Adongo
* Back Stars qualify for World Cup
The Chronicle
* Inusah punches holes in Minority’s attempt to overturn E-levy passage
* Qatar 2022! Ghana clips wings of Super Eagles…while Abuja fans go wild
