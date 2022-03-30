0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (10)

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Ghana qualify for Qatar

• Partey brings party home

* Tamale interchange opens

Ghanaian Times

* President inaugurates first interchange in Tamale

* After weeks of public debate: E-levy passed at last….Parliament pegs it at 1.5% of select electronic transaction

Daily Guide

* Supreme Court dismisses Seidu Adongo

* Back Stars qualify for World Cup

The Chronicle

* Inusah punches holes in Minority’s attempt to overturn E-levy passage

* Qatar 2022! Ghana clips wings of Super Eagles…while Abuja fans go wild

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man