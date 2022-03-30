Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Ghana qualify for Qatar



• Partey brings party home



* Tamale interchange opens



Ghanaian Times

* President inaugurates first interchange in Tamale



* After weeks of public debate: E-levy passed at last….Parliament pegs it at 1.5% of select electronic transaction



Daily Guide



* Supreme Court dismisses Seidu Adongo



* Back Stars qualify for World Cup

The Chronicle



* Inusah punches holes in Minority’s attempt to overturn E-levy passage



* Qatar 2022! Ghana clips wings of Super Eagles…while Abuja fans go wild



