Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Daily Graphic



* Government releases GH¢200m for Free SHS



* Doctors, dentists can’t resit exams after 5 attempts – Council



Ghanaian Times



* Bawku chieftaincy dispute: 5 killed in reprisal attacks

* 1m sub-Saharan Africans risk cancer mortality every year



Daily Guide



* NDC picks flagbearer in February 2023



* Jinapor advocates resource nationalism framework



The Chronicle

* After Scotland Yard style operation: Ashaiman killing squad busted a few days after shooting and gruesome murder of car dealer



* Akufo-Addo government will respect mining contracts signed with investors – Jinapor



