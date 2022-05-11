0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (12)

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Government releases GH¢200m for Free SHS

* Doctors, dentists can’t resit exams after 5 attempts – Council

Ghanaian Times

* Bawku chieftaincy dispute: 5 killed in reprisal attacks

* 1m sub-Saharan Africans risk cancer mortality every year

Daily Guide

* NDC picks flagbearer in February 2023

* Jinapor advocates resource nationalism framework

The Chronicle

* After Scotland Yard style operation: Ashaiman killing squad Akufo-busted a few days after shooting and gruesome of car dealer

* Akufo-Addo government will respect mining contracts signed with investors – Jinapor

You can also browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama will be the best candidate for NDC and NPP – Gabby explains
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
Here is why Afia Pokuaa will quit journalism by 2024
Politics is for all, not your family property – Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu to NDC
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957
Body of Chinese fishing vessel captain retrieved, 14 others rescued
‘I haven’t had sex in two years’ – Yvonne Nelson
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training