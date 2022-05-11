Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Government releases GH¢200m for Free SHS
* Doctors, dentists can’t resit exams after 5 attempts – Council
Ghanaian Times
* Bawku chieftaincy dispute: 5 killed in reprisal attacks
* 1m sub-Saharan Africans risk cancer mortality every year
Daily Guide
* NDC picks flagbearer in February 2023
* Jinapor advocates resource nationalism framework
The Chronicle
* After Scotland Yard style operation: Ashaiman killing squad Akufo-busted a few days after shooting and gruesome of car dealer
* Akufo-Addo government will respect mining contracts signed with investors – Jinapor
