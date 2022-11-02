0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines in frontpages of newspapers

Ghanaian Times

* Ghana's HIV infections hit 21,000 annually in last five years

* Take actions to end galamsey - Church leaders urge President

The Chronicle

* Family files GH¢10M suit against Police, AG

* Minority vows to block EC from the use of Ghana Card for voter registration

Daily Graphic

• No private emails for official use

• Errant internal auditors risk 5 years in jail - Director General

• NDC petitions Parliament over Ghana Card

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson