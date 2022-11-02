Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Ghanaian Times



* Ghana's HIV infections hit 21,000 annually in last five years



* Take actions to end galamsey - Church leaders urge President



The Chronicle



* Family files GH¢10M suit against Police, AG

* Minority vows to block EC from the use of Ghana Card for voter registration



Daily Graphic



• No private emails for official use



• Errant internal auditors risk 5 years in jail - Director General



• NDC petitions Parliament over Ghana Card