Today at the newsstands – Wednesday October 12, 2022

Photos (17)

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Time to act now

• Ofori-Atta rallies G-24

* Nation loses 7% GDP to psychological distress

Ghanaian Times

* NPA slaps 90 OMCs with GH₵2.2m fine

* Pres urges Africa’s military to combine efforts to deal with continent insecurity

Daily Guide

* 8 witnesses for Aisha Huang’s trial

* GRA locks up China mall, others

B & FT

* 70% of poultry farms on verge of collapse as poultry feed rises by 300% in 2 yrs

* Business confidence falls 4th consecutive time in 2022

