Today at the newsstands – Wednesday October 19, 2022

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Hundreds of building to go down
• At Sakumo Ramsar site today – Henry Quartey
* GUTA closes shops
Ghanaian Times
* 30 ‘galamseyers’ trapped in pit, relatives call for urgent help
* Fight against democratic recession – Prof Karikari to media
Daily Guide
* Produce ex-MASLOC boss – Court orders Alex Mould
* We don’t support galamsey – Asiedu Nketiah
The Chronicle
* Contractor locks out pupils over GH₵171k debt
* Anglogold mine pit kills 10 indigenes – Chief of Okyerekrom alleges
