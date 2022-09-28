2
Today at the newsstands -Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Photos (12)

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Guide

* Lordina grab cars, cash from Nana

* Galamsey Chief, brother granted bail

Daily Graphic

* Gold firms begin sales to BoG

• 125,000 Ounces expected last quarter

* Aisha Huang, others slapped with additional 2-week custody

Ghanaian Times

* President receives 4 envoys to Ghana

* Speculation on Ghana’s debt restructuring premature – IMF

The Chronicle

* Akufo-Addo’s euphemistic view on our economic challenges

* Effah Dartey ‘The Great’, says visiting BNI is like going into a ‘virgin’s hole’

