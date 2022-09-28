Today at the newsstands -Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide



* Lordina grab cars, cash from Nana



* Galamsey Chief, brother granted bail



Daily Graphic



* Gold firms begin sales to BoG

• 125,000 Ounces expected last quarter



* Aisha Huang, others slapped with additional 2-week custody



Ghanaian Times



* President receives 4 envoys to Ghana



* Speculation on Ghana’s debt restructuring premature – IMF

The Chronicle



* Akufo-Addo’s euphemistic view on our economic challenges



* Effah Dartey ‘The Great’, says visiting BNI is like going into a ‘virgin’s hole’



