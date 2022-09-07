Today at the newsstands - Wednesday September 7, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers

Daily Guide



* AG touts govt’s corruption fight in UK



* We need action on climate change – Nana



Ghanaian Times



* Carnage on roads: 1, 443 die in road crashes…9,218 sustain injuiies in 6 months

* IMF targets end of year for $3bn deal for Ghana



Daily Graphic



* A-G takes over Aisha Huang’s case



• NIA confirms Ghana Card authentic



* Supplement on Asogli Yam Festival

Ghanaian Publisher



* Abronye reveals more Mahama ex-gratia



* Asenso-Boakye sues Captain Smart, damages GH₵10m damages



You can browse our gallery for more headlines