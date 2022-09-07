Today at the newsstands - Wednesday September 7, 2022

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers
Daily Guide
* AG touts govt’s corruption fight in UK
* We need action on climate change – Nana
Ghanaian Times
* Carnage on roads: 1, 443 die in road crashes…9,218 sustain injuiies in 6 months
* IMF targets end of year for $3bn deal for Ghana
Daily Graphic
* A-G takes over Aisha Huang’s case
• NIA confirms Ghana Card authentic
* Supplement on Asogli Yam Festival
Ghanaian Publisher
* Abronye reveals more Mahama ex-gratia
* Asenso-Boakye sues Captain Smart, damages GH₵10m damages
You can browse our gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS