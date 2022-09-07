0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - Wednesday September 7, 2022

Newspaper Bulk Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (13)

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers

Daily Guide

* AG touts govt’s corruption fight in UK

* We need action on climate change – Nana

Ghanaian Times

* Carnage on roads: 1, 443 die in road crashes…9,218 sustain injuiies in 6 months

* IMF targets end of year for $3bn deal for Ghana

Daily Graphic

* A-G takes over Aisha Huang’s case

• NIA confirms Ghana Card authentic

* Supplement on Asogli Yam Festival

Ghanaian Publisher

* Abronye reveals more Mahama ex-gratia

* Asenso-Boakye sues Captain Smart, damages GH₵10m damages

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG