Today in 1970: Edward Akufo-Addo was named president of Ghana

Edward Akufo-Addo, the father of current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was, today in 1970, named as president of Ghana.

That made him the president of the 2nd Republic of Ghana and the 5th Head of State in the country.



Today, his son is also president and currently serving his second term as president.



In a tweet by Ghana Facts & History (@GhanaianMuseum) said, "Today in History , On 28th August, 1970, Edward Akuffo- Addo was named President of the 2nd Republic of Ghana.



"He was the father of the current Ghanaian head of state, Nana Addo Akufo-Addo."