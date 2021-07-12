Today in 2018: J. H. Mensah’s demise: I’ve lost trusted Counsellor – Akufo-Addo

The late politician, Joseph Henry Mensah

Ghanaian politician and economist, Joseph Henry Mensah, was reported dead on July 12, 2018, at the 37 Military Hospital.

The news of the death of the former Member of Parliament and leading member of the New Patriotic Party, affectionately called "JH” rocked the nation.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his condolence message to the late JH Mensah described him as "Huge, brilliant mind, vast experience, he had an unrelenting commitment to the rapid development of Ghana, and believed firmly in the capacity of the Ghanaian people to build a progressive and prosperous nation."



Read the full story originally published on July 12, 2018, on Ghanaweb



President Akufo-Addo has eulogized NPP fallen stalwart, JH Mensah describing him as his “valued and trusted counsellor.”



Mr. Mensah, a former leader of Parliament and Minister, died on Thursday, 12 July 2018 at the 37 Military Hospital.

Mr Akufo-Addo in a statement said: “I am greatly saddened by the news of the death of Joseph Henry Mensah, affectionately ‘JH’ to me and many, many others. Ghana has lost a staunch patriot, a fine public servant, and a genuine democrat.”



Below is the full statement:



PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO MOURNS JH MENSAH



I am greatly saddened by the news of the death of Joseph Henry Mensah, affectionately ‘JH’ to me and many, many others. Ghana has lost a staunch patriot, a fine public servant, and a genuine democrat. I have lost one of my greatest mentors, and a valued and trusted counsellor – one who has been a source of inspiration and wise counsel for me, for well over 40 years, until the unfortunate illness of his last year. I am bereft that I cannot have access to JH again.



Huge, brilliant mind, vast experience, he had an unrelenting commitment to the rapid development of Ghana, and believed firmly in the capacity of the Ghanaian people to build a progressive and prosperous nation.

My deepest condolences to his children, family, and to the New Patriotic Party, whose ideals and principles he espoused with such passion, wit, and eloquence. Wonderful man.



May his soul rest and abide in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.



……signed…… Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of the Republic



You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.