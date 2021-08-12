Today in 2018: Why sack Agyarko if AMERI deal was not passed? – Franklin Cudjoe

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko

President Akufo-Addo on August 6, 2018, sacked Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, over the AMERI deal.

Whereas many commended the move, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, questioned the real motive behind the termination of Mr. Agyarko’s appointment.



Speaking on “The Big Issue”, he said: “The Presidency hasn’t said they were misled so on what basis has this gentleman been axed? Is it because of the perceived issues of him peaking too early?”



“I am not holding brief for anybody. I am just looking at the narration of events and I am asking myself, could this really have led to a sack given the fact that ultimately, nothing has been signed?”



Fast forward to August 2021, pressure is mounting on President Akufo-Addo to sack the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu over the Sputnik V vaccines contract saga. He has however been asked to proceed on a two-week leave in a letter by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Read the full story originally published in August, 2018, on Ghanaweb

IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe has questioned the sacking of Boakye Agyarko as Energy Minister over the AMERI novation agreement.



He described the proposed amendment as being akin to a “mere suggestion.”



“I am not holding brief for anybody. I am just looking at the narration of events and I am asking myself, could this really have led to a sack given the fact that ultimately, nothing has been signed?” Mr. Cudjoe said on The Big Issue.



The new agreement was to extend the current five-year deal with Africa and Middle East Resources Investment Group (AMERI) Energy which is currently operating a 300MW emergency power plant in Ghana to 15 years and bring onboard a new company from Greece, Mytilineous International Trading Company, to manage the plant for the period.



A cash flow of $1.1 billion was projected but it was also expected that the government would be paying $1.375 billion for the AMERI power plant over approximately 15 years instead of the original $510 million.

This led to concerns of value for money at the committee level in Parliament and the reported rescission of the deal.



Given the course of events, Mr. Cudjoe suggested that the sacking of Mr. Agyarko, amid the public outcry, was excessive.



“Truth be told, given the narration of events and what I understand to be the operative commonsensical arrangement any Cabinet or any Presidency, I would think that this matter could have just ended [without the sacking].”



There were reports that the President was misled by Mr. Agyarko but they remain unconfirmed.



The presidency was however clear Mr. Agyarko was sacked because of the deal.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, told Citi News President Nana Akufo-Addo felt the sacking was in the nation’s best interests.



“We all know the circumstances. We all know the story that has panned out as a result of the deal and the President believes that in the interest of the Ghanaian people, in the interest of the country and in the interest of his own administration, the Minister for Energy, Hon. Boakye Agyarko should be relieved of his position.”



Given the allegations of deceit have not been proven, Mr. Cudjoe settled on the possibility that the sacking was simply political.



“The Presidency hasn’t said they were misled so on what basis has this gentleman been axed? Is it because of the perceived issues of him peaking too early?”