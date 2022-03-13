Today in 2020, Ghana recorded its first cases of the novel Coronavirus

The announcement of 2 confirmed cases was made by the Ministry of Health

The rest of the world around Ghana had already been feeling the harsh effects of the virus that was crippling economies, even superpowers.

And while authorities in Ghana had given reassurances of measures to keep it away from our borders, as well as their preparedness towards dealing with any case recorded in the country, on this day in 2020, the first cases of the novel Coronavirus were recorded.



It would be recorded much later that the carriers of the virus were diplomats returning into the country.



Let's take look back at how GhanaWeb reported the news on Friday, March 13, 2020:



It's a mixture of emotions on twitter, mostly panic and pessimism.



The greatest fear of all Ghanaians in most recent times, has been that the fast spreading virus will be imported into the country, especially with the flexibility of the country's travel processes and the fact that its neighbouring countries have recorded confirmed cases of same.



Checks after checks with authorities including the health ministry, designated hospitals, airport authorities, immigration, among others pointed in a similar direction.



Their words were, Ghana is well prepared, its borders are being monitored, foreigners are being checked, and the likes.

In fact, just two days ago in a national broadcast, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians that the most is being done by leadership and health officials to ensure Ghana is safe. Even in the face of the virus they promised, an amount of 100 US dollars, among other things has been allocated for emergency measures.



Sadly, a day after this, the health ministry has confirmed two cases of the disease which was imported by a Turkish and Norway citizen. Though assured they are being quarantined and currently stable, amidst assurances that govt is working assidously to deal with the situation, some Ghanaians have already taken to twitter to express their fears.



While some are pessimistic about its spread considering contact in our daily routines, others are shocked about the rather 'suspicious' turn of events; that cases were confirmed almost after the president spoke.



Twitter is awash with a mix-bag of messages from Ghanaians.



Here a few compiled by Ghanaweb





As soon as government allocates 100 million dollars for the fight of coronavirus, boom Ghana confirms two cases. Isn’t coronavirus wonderful. — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird ??? ???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) March 12, 2020

Okay I have to start packing my things now — Timothy Compton???????????? (@kwamechopdaily) March 12, 2020

The two people who brought corona to Ghana came from abrokyire



???? see why we should have prevented entery



This thing ketch the markets a, we all go die — Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) March 12, 2020

So Mr president @NAkufoAddo we’ve been asking and begging you for about a month now that ,close all border entries into the nation and all flight ?? too but you won’t listen to us now see ????????truth be told we don’t have the necessary facilities and requirements to contain this — Yaw Despite???? (@yunkidgh) March 12, 2020

Despite how equipped it is , USA has even used closed its boarders but a developing country like Ghana still has its boaders open to foreigners. I blame our leaders. — Slatt (@augy_og) March 12, 2020

March 11th 2020 - Gov't of Ghana Allocates $100 million to fight Corona Virus.



March 12 2020 - Ghana Records 2 cases of Corona Virus. March 13th 2020 - The $100 million is finished o.. The only way to survive is by Protecting yourselves with the Blood of Jesus — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) March 12, 2020

Dybala and Arteta have corona virus



Corona virus is now in Ghana too????



See how madina zongo junction boys are touchy



We die



Corona whyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/loCUjrqCHG — Kay ???? (@Kaypoisson1) March 12, 2020

Are we safe?? — AmosAtoAcquah (@AmosAtoAcquah) March 12, 2020

We need y’all alive



Be safe out there



Ghana ???????? shall survive this ???? #Chacha pic.twitter.com/DOECZk1vJM — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 12, 2020

I think it’s best for all us to suspend any travel plans(outside Ghana), unless it’s very necessary. Let’s keep Ghana CoronoVirus free ???????? — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) March 12, 2020

Two cases in Ghana? Whew. God please keep us. ????



Chale if there’s a time to pray, its now. Pray and be vigilant. Follow the protocol, be careful and keep Ghana and the world at large in your prayers. — thousand. (@oneman1000_) March 12, 2020