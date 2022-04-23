Today in 2020: I don’t know what Captain Smart drank or smoked – Ursula Owusu fights back

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation

Two years ago today, the Minister of Communications and Digitsation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, had cause to send Captain Smart, the outspoken host of Onua Maakye, a heavily worded reply over some curses the latter rained on her.

Captain Smart had accused the minister of not being candid with expenses on the virtual concert to launch the COVID-19 Tracker App.



In response to him via a Facebook post, she said she sends back all the curses he rained on her, to him.



"Someone should please tell Captain Smart that I return his curses on me to sender. He and his family will suffer, not me. I don’t lie and for those who find it hard to believe or are hard of hearing, let me repeat it again," she said.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb on Thursday, April 23, 2020, here:



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister, has hit back strongly at Captain Smart, a radio presenter, after the latter rained curses on her for allegedly not being candid with expenses on the virtual concert to launch the COVID-19 Tracker App.

The minister, in a Facebook post indicated that she returns Captain Smart’s curses back to him, “he and his family will suffer, not me.”



The Ablekuma West legislator had been accused by the Adom FM presenter of spending huge sums of cedis on musicians who performed at the virtual concert.



He subsequently invoked curses on any persons who intended to capitalize on the novel Coronavirus to enrich themselves.



“Today, I want to tell you something. I've been asked to hold my bomb on this issue, but there's only one thing I want to tell you. Never try to enrich yourselves with the coronavirus pandemic. Why is the minister lying to Ghanaians and the artistes also denying receiving the money? God will punish you, and your punishment won't be mild, you'll suffer extremely,” he fumed.



Ursula Owusu in her reaction to the presenter stated that the Government of Ghana did not pay a pesewa to anyone for either the COVID-19 Tracker App or the virtual concert.

“I don’t know what he ate, drank or smoked but I have not received any money from anyone for this or been given any invoice to pay. There is no nokofio on my watch. Chew on it,” she said.



Read Ursula Owusu's full post below



GOVERNMENT OF GHANA DID NOT PAY A PESEWA TO ANYONE FOR EITHER THE COVID 19 TRACkER APP OR THE VIRTUAL CONCERT TO LAUNCH IT.



By the way, the app has been approved for download on both the App Store and play store. Apple device users can now download it, answer the simple questions and provide their addresses and phone numbers to help the Ghana Health Service track, trace, test and treat suspected cases of Covid 19 expeditiously with digital technology.



IT IS DIGITIME IN GHANA AND TIME FOR DIGICARE!!



