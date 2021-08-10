Today in 2020: I don’t rely on my parents’ achievements – Zanetor Rawlings

Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley, Zanetor Rawlings

Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, who is also the daughter of former president, Jerry John Rawlings, has said she was brought up not to rely on the achievements of her parents to live her life.



She said she was taught to work extra hard in order to succeed in life.



To that end, she told Etornam Sey on TV3’s New Day Monday August 19 that she put together a strong campaign to enable her win the Klottey Korley seat to become the Member of Parliament.

Asked whether her parents influenced her victory in the election, she said, “I was very much aware of the dynamics on the grounds”



“But I had been raised not to rely on my parents’ achievements to make it through life. I did a lot of work, we really combed through the constituency, we went from house to house literally. It wasn’t something that happened, it took a lot of hard work and a lot of team work and shared vision”, he added.



Dr. Rawlings however did not discount the impact of her parents on her chances of becoming the legislator for the area.



“52 per cent of those who are registered are women. Women are cognizance of the fact that when it comes to decision making we turn to think beyond ourselves, we turn think beyond this generation.



“I can’t discard the influence of my background, my parents have lived in this constituency for most of my life, my day was born here as well so it is a huge history.”