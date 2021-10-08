Today in History: 35-year-old lady explains why she tied the knot with 97-year-old man

Akua Asabea, 35 and her 97-year-old husband, Akwasi Gyan a.k.a. Agyaba

Last year today, GhanaWeb published a story about Akua Asabea, a 35-yer-old lady who had married a 97-year-old.

Providing reasons for her choice, she said it was out of her appreciation of her husband's love and care for humanity.



She and her husband as of the time of this report last year, had been together for 14 years and had had four children.



She is the man's third wife and said that she gave birth to her children two years apart each.



Read the full original story as published by GhanaWeb on October 8, 2020, below:



Akua Asabea, a 35-year-old lady who got married to a 97-year-old man says she agreed to marry her “sweetheart” because of his love and care for humanity.

According to her, she met her husband Akwasi Gyan popularly known as Agyaba 14 years ago and they have since had four children together.



At the time, Asabea was 21-years-old while her husband was 83.



Asabea, who is Agyaba’s third wife, told Kofi Adomah on Kofi TV, an online platform, that when they first met in 2006, she had given birth to her firstborn out of wedlock.



She explained that when she got pregnant with her firstborn, the father did not accept responsibility and so she was forced to move to Agya Adu Krom to live with her sister.



She added that it was during that period in 2006 that she met Agyaba, who willingly accepted to take care of her and her son.

It was during that period that the two came together and the love and care that followed resulted in the couple’s four biological children, the last of which is three years old.



After the four children, the two agreed to formalize their relationship with a marriage ceremony and it was a video from that ceremony which has become a social media sensation.



When asked if this was his first marriage, Agyaba responded that it was his third.



“I have three wives…with my first wife, we have eleven children together, two children with my second wife and four children with my third wife. All my children are alive, hale and hearty,” he said.



The couple are residents of Agya Adu Krom, a cottage located between Obuasi and Dunkwa-on-Offin.

Agyaba owns a cocoa farm in the area and explains he has been a resident in the area since 1960.



The cottage has no electric power supply from the national grid.



Asabea revealed that Agyaba has some herbs which he has nicknamed – Nnipa di nse – which makes him healthy and enhances his virility.



She further disclosed that when it comes to his performance in bed, Agyapa is very good and agile.



Asabea's firstborn is 14 years old, the second is 11, the third is 10, the fourth is 7 and the fifth one is 3 years old.

“I give birth every two years,” Agyaba stated.