Today in History: Agyarko’s removal was 'orchestrated' to kill his presidential ambition – NPP Chair

In 2018, the then Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko was removed from office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Contrary to reports that the minister’s dismissal was a result of the fallout from the controversial PDS deal, the Yilo Krobo Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Gabriel Afotey alluded that Mr Agyarko was removed due to his presidential ambition.



Yilo Krobo Constituency Chairman of the ruling NPP, Dr Gabriel Afotey says some key members within government plotted Boakye Agyarko’s removal from office because he has a presidential ambition.



According to him, the constituency where the immediate former Energy Minister comes from is against the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, thereby threatening to vent their frustration in the next general election by voting against him.



“Nana Addo doesn’t want our good,” he said.



“Are they trying to tell us Boakye Agyarko did not follow the rightful processes? We don’t want to go deep into this issue. They shouldn’t paint him black because he has a presidential ambition. Who on this earth doesn’t have an ambition?” He quizzed in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, as the acting Minister of Energy, until a substantive appointment is made.



This follows the dismissal of Mr Boakye Agyarko from that position.



Mr Agyarko was on 6 August 2018 removed from office over the controversial $150 million Ameri deal signed by the John Mahama administration.



Mr Agyarko came under heavy criticism when he claimed that Ghana will gain $405 million from the new power deal with Ameri Energy but it was discovered that the country will rather lose up to $472 million.



The new agreement was to extend the current five-year deal with AMERI Energy which is currently operating a 300MW emergency power plant in Ghana, to 15 years and bring onboard a new company from Greece, Mytilineous International Trading Company, to manage the plant for the period.



President Akufo-Addo was reportedly 'misled' into granting executive approval for the deal to be approved by parliament.

However, Dr Gabriel Afotey alleged that the brouhaha surrounding Agyarko’s dismissal was all ‘orchestrated’ to benefit someone.



“They should come again with good explanations. The Boakye we know is a gem, the man is competent. The president should treat Boakye the same as he treat others. We’re hoping the President will rescind his decision,” He told host Kwesi Aboagye.



