Today in History: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia have vowed to lie to Ghanaians for power - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho is the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute

Koku Anyidoho insisted in 2016 that it is clear it has become the style of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lie their ways into things.

“Bawumia cannot describe our people as foreigners and expect them to vote for him and his boss. I can assure you that will never happen. The people have resolved to teach Bawumia and his NPP a lesson so they will learn to respect them for who they are. The NPP will lose miserably in this election. They will not get the 12 percent they got in the last elections. They won’t even get up to 10 percent I tell you,” he stated.



The ruling NDC says the latest in the string of denials by chiefs over the endorsement of Nana Akufo Addo only exposes the fact that the NPP is determined to resort to lies to win this year’s elections. Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho said the desperation of Nana Addo to become president at all has gotten to a head and Ghanaians must see through the NPP flag bearer’s activities.



His comments come in the wake of another denial by the Peki traditional authority that it had endorsed the NPP standard bearer.



The Authority said claims by the NPP that it had endorsed the NPP flagbearer is mischievous and very disappointing stating that the reports was masterminded to make Ghanaians believe they have thrown their weight behind Nana Akufo-Addo.



Togbe Anyim Mordey Chief of Avetile Peki and Adontehene of the Peki Traditional area said the official involved in the scheme will be sanctioned by the authority.

The Deputy NDC chief scribe who is with the chief of staff on a five day tour of the region on a mop up exercise barely two weeks after president Mahama left the region told Accra based Neatfm.



“It is clear that this so called chief has been identified as a person who misconducted himself by not Nana Akufo Addo and his lying running mate Dr Bawumia have sworn to deceive Ghanaians in this year’s elections. The Volta Region chmn of NPP Jean Pierre Amewu has been exposed for lying to Nana Addo that he is winning the Region. I can tell you I was there live at the Plengo park when the chief exposed he lies of Nana Addo stating categorically that it had never endorsed Nana Addo. Meanwhile look at the noise the NPP made about this endorsement with the aim to create a certain sense of uneasiness, deceit and tension in the country just because of the inordinate ambition of one person to become president. No it won’t happen under our watch. We will continue to expose the lies of Nana Addo and Bawumia so Ghanaians and the whole world will know them for who they are” he said.



The deputy NDC chief scribe said the people of the Volta Region are very angry with the NPP describing them as foreigners and they will express it on the Election Day.



The latest denial adds to the numerous denials that have been reported in some sections of the media regarding chiefs endorsing the NPP flagbearer.



Recently the Nana Yaw Owusu, the Mpaboahene [Sandals chief] of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was compelled to come out to make a denial after news made rounds that some 58 chiefs had endorsed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The chiefs were reported to have pledged their support to his candidature when The flag bearer, was on a 4-day tour of Ashanti Region.



He flatly dismissed the reports and stated that “There was no mention of party, government and president during our interaction. Nana Addo came in and gave us a request to support him to be president. When the request came after we welcomed him, we said from time immemorial the people have voted for the UP tradition which has now metamorphosed into NPP but said successive governments have neglected us ”, he said.



They expressed confidence in the ability of the NPP flag bearer to bring development to the people in the area.



