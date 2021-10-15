Today in History: Akufo-Addo inspired me to go back to school – 57-year-old JHS graduate

Elizabeth Yamoah graduated from JHS in 2020

Exactly a year ago, GhanaWeb reported on how a 57-year-old woman, who had just completed Junior High School (JHS) said she got inspired to do so because of the president.

She was able to complete the school due to the Free SHS policy by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



“I could not have gotten to where I am now but with the help of Nana Addo’s free education, I have been able to catch up and still want to continue with my education”, she said.



Read the full original story as first published by GhanaWeb and sourced from angelonline.com.gh on October 15, 2020, below:



The 57-year-old woman who completed her Junior High School (JHS) education this year has revealed that the flagship policy of the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspired her to go back to school.

According to Madam Elizabeth Yamoah who sat for and successfully completed the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) said she had given up on furthering her education but decided to go back to school upon hearing that she stood a chance of educating herself.



In an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Y’Adwuma Nie on Angel102.9 FM, the JHS graduate said she came to the realization that she can achieve her academic goals after hearing the President speak on free education.



She appealed to the President to consider her as an ambassador for free education policy in Ghana adding that she is prepared to talk people into seeing education as a game changer.