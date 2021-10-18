Today in History: Bagbin will be a fine President – Mahama Ayariga

One of the longest-serving MPs in Ghana, Alban Bagbin

A former Minister for Youth and Sports and current Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga says he has no doubt that the second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin will be a fine President for Ghana.



Alban Bagbin, Member of Parliament for Nadowli/ Kaleo Constituency of the Upper West region has declared his intention to contest the flagbearership slot of the NDC for the 2020 presidential elections.



Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, the former deputy Minister for Education in the former NDC government said Mr. Bagbin, who is one of the longest-serving Members of Parliament has enough experience to lead the country.

“He [Bagbin] was our minority leader and our majority leader…and given his knowledge of the country, I have no doubt that he will be a fine President,” Hon. Ayariga told host Bola Ray Wednesday.



He, however, added that due to his loyalty to former President John Dramani Mahama, he will offer his support to Mr. Mahama if he decides to contest for the flagbearership slot of the NDC.



According to him, Mahama’s challenge will be regaining the confidence of the youth and the middle class in the country.



He also disclosed that Mr. Mahama’s defeat in the 2016 polls came as a shock to majority of NDC supporters.



“John Mahama is a wonderful personality, his defeat came as a shock to us…[but] I’ll love to see him lead the party. Mahama’s challenge will be regaining the confidence of the youth and the middle class but John Mahama is our best bet for 2020.”



