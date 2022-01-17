Today in History: Ballot snatching: Carlos Ahenkorah was possessed by ‘unfamiliar’ spirits – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Carlos Ahenkorah snatched some ballot papers in parliament

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensa Bonsu in 2021, described the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah as being possessed by evil spirits who influenced his decision to snatch ballot papers in parliament.

The Tema West MP was captured on camera snatching ballot papers from the hands of parliamentary officials during the counting of ballots for the election of a speaker for Ghana's Eight Parliament.



MP for Suame, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said the action of the Tema West lawmaker, Carlos Ahenekorah to snatch ballot papers from the Parliamentary officials during the counting of votes to elect a new Speaker during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament is spiritual and the handy work of the devil.



According to the Suame lawmaker, during the counting, Carlos Ahenekorah accosted him and whispered into his ear “Leader, are we going to sit down for the NDC to take the Speakership position?”



“Then I said, hey Carlos, please get away from me. Because I wanted to follow the counting. I don’t know what spirit entered him,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on JoyNews Newsfile monitored by MyNewsGh.com revealed

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said he chided his colleague MP on the rationale behind this comment, quizzing “Carlos, what do you mean?



Many have widely condemned the act describing it as shameful, infantile, and a dent on the country’s democratic credentials.



Meanwhile, Hon Carlos Ahenkorah has since said although he has no regrets because of his love and dedication to the NPP, he is heartbroken by the development of the day.



“We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they would tell us what they want and what they don’t in parliament because the whip system has been compromised. This is so sad. I’ll die for my party any day,” he said in a statement after the melee.