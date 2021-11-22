Today in History: Bawumia will be a good president – Amoako Tuffour

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffour, says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has proven that he will be a successful leader after Nana Addo.



Speaking to Bismark Brown on Atinka TV’s ‘Ghana nie’ Wednesday, Dr. Amoako Tuffour explained that although he was not supportive when Nana Addo named Bawumia as his running mate, the latter has proved himself worthy of being supported.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia’s economic analysis and apt responses he gives to issues have won him over.



He said Dr. Bawumia’s hard work is evident and he will be a good president in the future.



“There might be other good presidential materials but Bawumia is worth supporting,” he said.