Today in History: 'Be ready for what is coming' – NDC warns EC

Ahead of the 2020 general elections, the Director of Elections of Ghana’s biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, sent out a strong caution to the Electoral Commission (EC).

In his estimation, the EC had plans of rigging the elections in favour of the incumbent candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He explained that one of the ways the body responsible for the organization of elections in Ghana planned on doing that was by denying it (the NDC) of a copy of the voter register.



NDC’s Director of elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has cautioned the Electoral Commission against what he described as plans to manipulate the 2020 election process.



He warned, the party and Ghanaians for that matter, will resist every attempt by the EC to temper with the general election process by all means possible.



Mr Afriyie Ankrah who briefed the press in Accra, accused the Electoral Commission of refusing to give the NDC a copy of the register upon request, yet went ahead to give a copy to a national security operative.

He established, the failure to make the provisional electoral roll available severely hampered the party’s ability to monitor the exercise.



Thereby alleging names of over 25,000 people who registered in the recent registration exercise cannot be found in the voter’s register.



In effect, the NDC is claiming to be at a disadvantage in the 2020 general elections due to the EC’s act of omission.



“We’re telling them that Ghana is not other countries. If they think that they can be manipulated and influenced as it happened in other countries then they must be ready for what is coming. This is Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana… at any given time the will of the people of Ghana cannot be suppressed, there is no man or woman or devil that can stop the will of the people of Ghana. If they think some party or government is influencing them to favour somebody, then they should be ready because the people of Ghana will resist it with our blood.” He angrily expressed.







