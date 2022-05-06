Today in History: Culture of silence: Captain Smart forced to go off-air over govt criticism – Franklin Cudjoe

Journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart

President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, a year ago, accused government officials of scheming to get vociferous journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, temporarily banned from his morning show programme on Angel FM.

According to Cudjoe, Captain Smart was targeted because his criticisms of the government was making it unpopular.



He said that some government officials considered Smart’s comments on national issues as a direct attack on the government.



“Captain Smart's crime is that his usual critical commentary on national affairs is making government unpopular. Really? I hope it is not some overzealous politicians who made those calls. Either way, it paints a gravely intolerant picture. #Fixitnow!,” he posted on social media.



Read the full story originally published on May 6, 2021 by www.ghanaweb.com

Some government officials have schemed to get Captain Smart, the host of Angel FM’s morning show off air temporarily, Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has revealed.



Captain Smart, according to Cudjoe has rattled the camp of some government officials who have used their influence to get him off radio albeit for a brief period.



The IMANI boss alleges in a social media post that the unknown government officials consider Captain Smart’s direct take on national issues as an attack on the government which is making it unpopular.



Franklin Cudjoe adds that he is worried with the situation and that it does not send the right message about the government.

“Had a worrying conversation with Captain Smart moments ago. His boss has asked him to go off air for a while as a result of undue pressure that has been piled on him by 'high ranking officials in government'.



“Captain Smart's crime is that his usual critical commentary on national affairs, is making government unpopular. Really? I hope it is not some over zealous politicians who made those calls. Either way, it paints a gravely intolerant picture. #Fixitnow!,” he posted on social media platforms.



This revelation comes at a time when there are discussions about a growing culture of silence in the country.



The issue was brought to the fore by senior citizen Sam Jonah at a Rotary event two weeks ago.

"It appears to me that in recent times in our Fourth Republican dispensation, the courage to stand up for the truth and the determination to uphold the common good is lost. In our dark moments as a nation, it is concerning that the voices of the intellectuals are receding into oblivion. Sadly, it is a consequence of the deep partisan polarisation of our country such that everything is seen through the lenses of politics.”



“It appears to me that the culture of silence has returned. This time not enforced by legal and military power but through convenience, parochialism, hypocrisy, and a lack of conviction. Where are our Adu Boahens and PV Ansahs?” he said. This assertion has however been downplayed by Information Minister Oppong Nkrumah.



““This claim that there is something called the culture of silence in this country cannot be true. This is a country of about 500 radio stations, about 100 TV stations, millions of social media accounts and everybody is freely expressing themselves.



“What some persons cannot stand is that when they express their thoughts and other people speak that they disagree, then they claim you are silencing them. Respectfully, that is the beauty of our democracy, that I will have my say, and you can disagree with me,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.