Today in History: Decomposing bodies of 3 kidnapped Takoradi girls found

Takoradi Kidnapped Girls3 The three missing girls

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On August 2, 2022, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service discovered the decomposing bodies of three girls who were the victims of a kidnapping case.

Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The discovery of their bodies dashed long-held hopes of their survival in the case, which held national attention for years.

Read the full story as published by Mynewsgh.com

Officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service have confirmed that decomposing bodies of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls have been found.

The victims were said to have been sexually abused and gruesomely murdered after which they were reported to have been dumped in a manhole which was discovered on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Sources at the CID Headquarters reveal that an official statement will soon be issued about the latest development, which appears shocking and also dashing hopes of ever finding the victims alive as was earlier envisaged.

The girls, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie, are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019 and have since not been found.

The main suspect in the kidnapping, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, a Nigerian, was jailed recently but is still facing other charges before Takoradi Magistrate Court after he escaped from jail in December 2018 following his first arrest.

One other suspect who was arrested but claimed the girls were alive until the latest discovery by the police.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
