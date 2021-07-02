Today in History: Each region to get two waste treatment plants – Sanitation Minister hints

Sanitation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda

On July 2, 2017, Sanitation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda stated that regions across the country will have a waste treatment plant that could help in waste management.

Mr Adda noted that his outfit's intention of setting up two waste treatment plants in every region is part of the ministry's waste management program.



Ghana has been grappling with waste management over the years owing to indiscriminate disposal of refuse and poor waste collection systems.



Over four thousand metric tonnes of waste is said to be generated on daily basis across the country, mostly in city centres. In 2015, the country was ranked by world health organisation as the 7th dirtiest country in the world.



Meanwhile, the current government has expressed readiness in addressing the country’s water and sanitation challenges with the creation of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

At a stakeholder forum to devise a three year strategic plan for the execution of the ministry's mandate in tackling the country's water and sanitation difficulties, sector minister, Joseph Kofi Adda hinted of his outfit's intention of setting up two waste treatment plants in every region as part of the ministry's waste management program.



According to Kofi Adda, the government has secured 2 billion dollars facility to carry out president’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa. He also added the ministry is considering placing a ban on the use of plastic after a thorough deliberation between stakeholders; citing the approach and success of countries such as Rwanda and Ivory Coast in their waste management procedures.



Development partners and Stakeholders within the water and sanitation sector including ministries of health and education are part of the forum in devising strategies and roles to address the country’s sanitation and water problems.



The workshop was under the theme “Strategising for a Cleaner and Healthier Ghana.”