Today in History: Forgive me for campaigning for Nana Akufo-Addo – Akua Blakofe pleads

Akua Blakofe3 Akua Djanie, former Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Exactly two years ago, a former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Ms Akua Djanie, pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive her for influencing them to vote for then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential elections.

Akua Djanie, known popularly as Akua Blakofe, who was appointed Deputy CEO of GTDC when President Akufo-Addo assumed the reins of power in 2017, resigned after she fell out with the CEO of the government-owned company.

Four years afterwards, she has expressed her regrets about campaigning for President Akufo-Addo and is asking for forgiveness.

Here is the full story originally published by mynewsgh.com

