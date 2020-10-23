Today in History: Former MP begs for job, wants to be a sweeper at Flagstaff House

Former NPP MP for Ablekuma North, Justice Joe Appiah

In 2017, former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Justice Joe Appiah stated that he was ready to sweep the flagstaff house should that be the job offered him by President Akufo-Addo.

He also said he was ever ready to go the extreme by polishing the shoes of the President if that's the only offer left.



His desperate posture for any job or appointment from Akufo-Addo he said, was his reward for working tirelessly to help the New Patriotic Party be in power.



As reported by Kasapa FM three years ago, the former MP said "some of us who toiled to bring this party to power have been sidelined with respect to appointments. After bringing 55,000 votes to the constituency no one was bothered to call me after the party came to power. Some others who didn’t labour are the ones enjoying now. It’ll take God to touch the heart of President Akufo Addo to give me an appointment.



‘‘…any job I’m offered by the President, I’m ready to do. I’m there to serve my nation. Even if he asks me to sweep the Flagstaff House, I’ll do that. Even if I’m asked to polish the President’s shoes for a fee, I’m ready to do that. I’m serious about what I’m saying, he added.”



Read the story orginally published in 2017 by Kasapa FM below.



Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Justice Joe Appiah, appears to be in desperate search for a political appointment from President Akufo-Addo as he’s indicated he’s ready to even take up a sweeping job at the seat of government, Flagstaff House.

The former Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Committee on Works and Housing is aggrieved that he’s not been rewarded with an appointment after he worked tirelessly in in his constituency to ensure the NPP’s victory in the 2016 general election.



Hon. Joe Appiah who’s a two term MP lost his seat to Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh [incumbent MP] in the NPP’s Parliamentary Primaries in 2015.



He exited Parliament on midnight of January 6, 2017 after the expiration of the Fifth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



Speaking on Agoo TV, Hon. Joe Appiah who says he’s not been treated fairly told Yensenpa show Host, Bonohene Baffour Awuah that he’ll settle for any job given him by the President.



”Some of us who toiled to bring this party to power have been sidelined with respect to appointments. After bringing 55,000 votes to the constituency no one was bothered to call me after the party came to power. Some others who didn’t labour are the ones enjoying now. It’ll take God to touch the heart of President Akufo Addo to give me an appointment.



Asked by the host what sort of job he’s hoping for, Hon. Joe Appiah said ‘‘any job I’m offered by the President, I’m ready to do. I’m there to serve my nation. Even if he asks me to sweep the Flagstaff House, I’ll do that. Even if I’m asked to polish the President’s shoes for a fee, I’m ready to do that. I’m serious about what I’m saying.”