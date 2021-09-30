Today in History: 'Ghana Beyond Aid' unachievable – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, on September 30, 2018 said his party's Ghana Beyond Aid agenda was unattainable.

He wondered how a country like Ghana, after achieving independence, still run to foreign countries for help despite its endowment with natural and human resources.



Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe said, “we have not been able to develop our economy to the extent that allows us to do things for ourselves."



Read the full story originally published on September 30, 2018 by Kasapafmonline.



A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has stated that President Akufo Addo’s vision of a “Ghana Beyond Aid” is impossible to achieve.



According to him, “Ghana Beyond Aid” is a faulty statement that should not be repeated.



President Akufo-Addo in June 2018, inaugurated a 13-member committee to develop a Charter for the ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ vision of his administration.

He insists it can not be right that 60 years after Ghana’s independence, the country is still dependent on external assistance with its extraordinary natural and human resources.



President Akufo Addo believes the country has been dependent on aid largely because “we have not been able to develop our economy to the extent that allows us to do things for ourselves,” adding, “by now, we should be in position to fund activities for reasons that is obvious, then, we will have control over our own destiny.”



The Committee Chaired by Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo had been given a deadline of September 2018 to present to Parliament, a roadmap for the achievement of the vision that seeks to harness and prudently manage the country’s vast natural resource to finance Ghana’s development agenda without recourse to foreign assistance.



But speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe who is Ghana former Ambassador to Serbia, said the ”Ghana Beyond Aid” vision is unrealistic, adding that the government must empower local business people to make Ghana a self sustaining country.



“Ghana Beyond Aid itself is a faulty statement…it’s not exciting. Ghana Beyond Aid is impossible we are still a nation cup in hand begging, it’s as simple as that. What we rather have to do is to make sure that we empower our own people the resources are here. Governments have not at all been kind to Ghanaian business people, I’m not a businessman, I don’t have businessman in my family. I believe strongly that if we want things done we should make sure Ghanaians take charge of what ever projects we do as a country.”