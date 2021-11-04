Today in History: God brought NPP so Ghanaians can appreciate NDC – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama was the presidential candidate of the NDC in 2020

Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his believe that it was a good thing for the NDC to have been voted out of power in 2016 in order for Ghanaians to appreciate the good work they did.



According to Mr Mahama, there is extreme hardship under the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration and Ghanaians would not have known the difference between the NDC and NPP if the NDC had not lost power.



Speaking at the 100-year anniversary of the E.P Church at Dabala in the Volta Region on Sunday, 3 November 2019, Mr Mahama said: “Sometimes when God makes us go through hardship he has a purpose for it…I said it was good and it was God’s will that we lost the election in 2016.

“We lost in order that we will continue to have a peaceful country and then secondly, because God wanted us to appreciate what NDC was doing. If NDC had not lost, it will be what we call ‘tragedy of the unlived experience’.



“If you don’t live through an experience, you’ll always say to yourself that ‘if I had done this, this would have happened’ but you don’t know what would have happened if you had done that and probably God saved you from something by letting you take the course you did instead of the other course. And so, if the NDC had not lost and Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP taken over, we would never have appreciated what NDC was doing for us. And so, God said ‘let me let you experience this one too so that you have a basis for comparing the two.’



“As for the hardship you are going through today, I’m not the one to tell you, all of us are suffering our own hardships…and we are preparing our thumbs for 2020 so that we can change the change”.



Mr Mahama together with some NDC bigwigs including the MP for Central Tongu, Komla Woyome and Executives of Volta Regional branch of the party also donated an undisclosed amount of cash and bags of cements towards the construction of the church's cathedral.



