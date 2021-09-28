Today in History: Government to publish names of ‘big men’ financing Western Togoland rebels

The government said it was going to publish the names of the Western Togoland financiers

At the height of secessionist activities in the Volta Region of Ghana, the Ministry Information at a press conference in September 2020 said government was going to publish a list of identified financiers of the group which was advocating for an independent Volta.

The Western Togoland group, at the height of their activities, attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region and forcibly took over both stations.



Read the full article as first published by mynewsgh.com



Security Agencies have identified financiers of the secessionist group in the Volta Region and will publish them in the coming days, this is according to the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



He made this known when he addressed the press Sunday covered by MyNewsGh.com on the development in the Volta region that took the country by surprise.

According to him, publishing the names of financiers of the secessionist group in the Volta region will help prevent further attacks from the group.



Contrary to claims that Ghanaian Intelligence Agencies failed, the Minister was of the view that their smartness led to a quick response and prevention of further attacks on some vital state properties planned by the group.



on the wee hours of Friday, September 27, some armed men reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.



They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.