Today in History: Gunmen accost Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

In August 2017, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, reported by accosted and harassed by a group of gun touting men.

According to Asiedu Nketia’s account of the incident, the gunmen, riding in a Toyota Tundra, accosted him while he was travelling with others on the Suhum Highway.



Read the full article as published by todaygh.com:



General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly been accosted by some unknown gunmen at Suhum in the Eastern Region.



The gangsters who were in a Toyota Tundra vehicle harassed the NDC kingpin who was travelling with other passengers in his car.



He told Kasapa FM in an interview that he managed to gather confidence and confronted the bandits after which they fled.

“We made an attempt to take a picture of the gunmen but we were not successful, so I called National Security to inform them of what has happened so that they could alert any barrier on that road in a bid to arrest the gunmen but I’m yet to hear from them,” he recounted yesterday.



This is the second time in recent times that thieves have attacked Mr. Nketia.



Two years ago, his home at Frafraha off the Dodowa road in Accra was raided by bandits.



