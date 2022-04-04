Today in History: How a doctor at 37 Hospital almost killed Kennedy Agyapong

Exactly a year ago today, GhanaWeb reported on how a doctor at the 37 Military Hospital nearly ended the life of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the outspoken MP, he was at the hospital for weeks without any diagnosis and with the said doctor doing very little to save his life.



Read the full story originally published on Sunday, April 4, 2021, by GhanaWeb but sourced from mynewsgh



Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that in early 2000, a doctor at the 37 Military Hospital almost killed him.



According to him, the said Doctor called Doctor Akoto could not detect that he was suffering from Appendicitis.



Kennedy Agyapong indicated that he was at the hospital for two weeks but no doctor was able to detect what was wrong with him.



He said even though the Doctor recommended his private hospital they still could not detect what was wrong with him but they kept injecting him and making him go through severe pain.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament said a friend advised him to go to the states where he could get the best treatment.



He said after leaving Ghana for the United States of America, his Doctor one Dr. Mensah was able to detect the problems with him and he spent a little $100 when he had spent some amount of cash at the 37 Military Hospital.







You can also catch up on the latest edition of Diaspora Link on GhanaWeb TV here:



