Today in History: I don't want to see the faces of Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu Ampofo - Allotey Jacobs

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Allotey Jacobs, in August 2021 accused some national leaders of the party of working to destroy the NDC.

According to him, the likes of Party Chairman Ofosu Ampofo and General Secretary Asiedu Nketia were using some youth in the NDC to destroy the party.

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs was asked if he's holding a grudge against the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman.

His response was: "I don't want to see the General Secretary or the National Chairman; I don't want to see their faces".

According to him, "they're destroying the NDC....they're using the youth to destroy people who have helped this party".

He was speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
