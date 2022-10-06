Today in History: I have been betrayed - Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of the Action Chapel International

A year ago, GhanaWeb posted a story about how Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams had said that people he had been good to have betrayed him.

In the report, the distinguished Man of God explained that the forms of betrayals he has experienced in his life have ranged from the smallest to the biggest.



“I have dealt with a lot of betrayals. Heavy betrayals, ingratitude especially from people you go out of your way and help them, bless them and impart their lives. People that know that without you and your contacts, and the opportunity of you provided them they wouldn’t have stood up in life and no one would listen to them,” he disclosed.



Read the full story first published on GhanaWeb but sourced from mynewsgh.com on Sunday, October 6, 2019, below:



Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, has revealed that he is a constant victim of betrayal and ingratitude from people who benefit from his selflessness and benevolence.



Speaking to Joy FM’s Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show Friday monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he disclosed that in many instances, he has been rewarded with ingratitude and betrayal by people he went out of his way to help.



He added that apart from showing ingratitude, they even go to the extent of trying to hide the fact that he once helped them.



“They don’t even want anyone to know that you were ever used to bless them. And the next thing is to stab you at the back. And they don’t want to even know that they know you. And they get offended that you were the one that was used by God to help them find their way. That offends them! And that hurts them that they didn’t make it on their own; that they made it through your contacts. So they have to find a way to silence you and wipe you out so the record that you were used to helping will never be there. Betrayals, ingratitude of the highest order,” he explained.



He, however, stated that betrayals and ingratitude have not deterred him from continuing to help and support people because helping people is the essence of living.



Asked how he deals with betrayals and ingratitude, he responded that he does through “mastering’ which helps him to recover and keep helping people.



“You learn mastering. You master it. Because if you don’t master it, it will kill you. It will stop you from helping others. But you have to keep helping people because that is the essence of living,” he noted.



Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has been a key person in the Charismatic movement in Ghana and has helped and mentored many men of God in the country and beyond. He has been a regular preacher and speaker at important events both locally and internationally.