Today in History: I'll be very surprised if Mahama loves women more than Akufo-Addo – Sekou Nkrumah

A son of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Sekou Nkrumah, in August 2020 urged Ghanaians to desist from a controversial banter about morality.

According to him, it wasn't good for members of the two leading political parties – the NPP and the NDC- to go on a banter about the womanising escapades of former President John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo.



Controversial son of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Sekou Nkrumah has waded into the conversation on morality which has dominated the social media space for the past week.



There is a conversation ongoing on social media after a “banter” between two “celebrities” over a ‘PAPA NO’ who is said to be a high profile personality which issue ended up in the lawmaking house of Ghana.



This has led to supporters of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) releasing some uncompromising images and videos of some high profile personalities in the camps of their political opponents.



Adding his voice to the conversation, Sekou Nkrumah who has declared his support for the NPP in the 2020 election said it’s imperative that Ghanaians desist from this form of conversation because he sees it as unproductive.

“I think it is in bad taste to put Nana Addo and JM in bad light concerning their womanizing ways! “



However, he noted that for him, he thinks the sitting President will always lead when it comes to womanizing as compared to John Dramani Mahama.



“But all jokes aside I will be very surprised if JM loves women more than Nana!”



