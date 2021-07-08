Today in History: I'll soon build the sardine factory I promised Chorkor residents - Vanderpuije

MP for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije

On July 8, 2017, the former Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly assured residents of Chorkor that he will build a sardine factory for them.

He said this will help tackle the issue of joblessness in the area.



Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, the former boss of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has stated that his promise to build a sardine factory in Chorkor shall materialise soon.



The former Accra Mayor, in his bid to become the Member of Parliament of Ablekuma South Constituency added building the factory as one of the promises.



According to him, the factory when built should decrease the high rate of unemployment in Chorkor.

“The sardine factory for Chokor is in the works,” Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije said optimistically.



He, however, revealed that he has stated tackling joblessness in the area by introducing the Tsentse Skill Development Project.



Okoe Vanderpuije believes that the project will make the unemployed youth in the constituency gain skill that will make them employable.



He, thus called on the youth in the area with “a positive mindset” to enroll in the project to “as a way out of their current situation”.



He said the training center will be a better alternative for those who patronize the services of game centers.