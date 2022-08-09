0
Today in History: I wasn’t bothered Mahama removed me as Minister in 2012 – ET Mensah

ET MENSAH E. T. Mensah, former Water Resources, Works and Housing Minister

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2021, the former Water Resources, Works and Housing Minister, Enoch Teye Mensah, popularly referred to as E. T. Mensah revealed that disclosed that had no issues with the then president John Dramani Mahama after he was stripped of his ministerial post when he won the 2012 elections.

Asked by host Paul Adom-Otchere if he was “unhappy that President Mahama changed you from the Ministry of Works and Housing?”

E. T. Mensah replied: “No, I wasn’t at all, why should I be unhappy?”

A follow up question about whether he wished that Mahama “should have let you finish the Sege project before you exited the Ministry?” elicited the response: “Wish that? Wishes are not horses, otherwise everybody will ride.

“So if the man says this is the man I want to work with, you have to just handover and walk away.”

President Mahama after winning the 2012 election redeployed three Mills-era top ministers to the presidency with the trio later becoming known as the ‘Three Wise Men.’ Aside Mensah, the other two were current speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Cletus Avoka.

