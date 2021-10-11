Today in History: I weep for Ghana; we’re going nowhere – Badu Kobi

Prophet Badu Kobi, Founder and Leader of the Glorious Wave Church

In 2018 today, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi bemoaned the lack of development and progress in the country, stating that he weeps for the country.

The leader of the Glorious Waves Chapel International said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government which promised to fight corruption was rather fueling its popularity.



“The moment they attained power, I remember the issues with the organisation of the Ghana at 60 anniversary. What happened to that money? You’ll hear about an issue of mismanagement of funds and the next moment, the accused is cleared just because they are in power. If you lead a country like this, where will it be heading?” he said.



The lack of vision by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, coupled with the shielding of corrupt appointees, is impeding Ghana’s progress, Founder and Leader of the Glorious Waves Chapel International has bemoaned.



Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi who said he is sad for Ghana, accused government for the country’s economic recession and described the Akufo-Addo administration as one that is dominated by deceit and has no respect for the laws of the country.

He said, in less than two years in office, the NPP government has shown bad leadership particularly in relation to the fight against corruption which was the basis of their campaign prior to the 2016 elections.



According to him, the NPP which vowed to fight corruption head on is rather encouraging the practice by covering up and defending government appointees and public officials indicted in fraudulent deals.



He said, government has failed to probe the rots uncovered at some public institutions citing the recent irregularities at various Ministries Departments and Agencies leading to the loss of GHC829 million as contained in the Auditor General’s report.



Prophet Kobi further accused government of covering up his appointees involved in the scandals at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

“I went to BOST to enquire about the scandal and was told the truth but government has covered that issue and a whole lot. A lot of prominent people visit me because I’m a pastor and they tell me a lot of things happening,” the Man of God stressed.



The prominent church leader also complained about how government is in hurry to implement economic and social intervention policies without wide consultation, proper planning and research.



He said, Akufo-Addo government is repeating the mistakes of the previous John Mahama administration by putting the administration of the country on auto-pilot mode.



Prophet Badu Kobi stressed, “Ghana has no vision and we don’t know where we’re heading towards that is why the president just get up and decide to raise a 50 billion 100-year bond. Ask if we have plans for that money? Why are we rushing? Everything seems to be ad hoc. Akufo-Addo is overambitious.”