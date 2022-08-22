Today in History: It bothers me how NPP allows NDC to attack it on corruption – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko, Member of the NPP

Exactly a year ago, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, said what bothers him is how the NPP can allow the NDC to attack it on corruption.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration has done better in protecting the public purse than what the Mahama administration did.



His comments come after Mr Mahama had said during his thank-you tour that the NPP wants to break the 8 in order to protect itself from corruption.

“You have been in government for 8 years so a new government must come and hold you to account. Why did you do that? Why did you do this? People are happy to run away with the loot that they have made,” Mr. Mahama told Radio Tamale in an interview as part of his thank-you tour.



Read full story originally published by www.ghanawe.com on August 2021